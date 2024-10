"The structural design of the 10' pop-out on the second floor is unique. There are no beams under it—it looks afloat," explains Behrooz, who notes that the pop-out was originally cut down from a 20-foot container. "Technically it is not a cantilever—but it is structured from the top (roof) and held back in tension, down to the foundation on the opposite side. It’s kind of a structural breakthrough—we used the inherent structural strength of the containers to our advantage."