An Award-Winning Austin Home Hits the Market at $1.9M

By Michele Koh Morollo
Ranked as one of the 11 winners for the American Institute of Architects 2018 Housing Awards, this contemporary residence radiates tree house vibes.

After becoming inspired by two massive oak trees in the city's trendy neighborhood of Boudlin Creek, Austin couple and design duo Anne Suttles and Sam Shah tapped local architecture firm Alterstudio to collaborate in creating what is now an award-winning abode. 

The result is the extraordinary house that appears to be a glass box, surrounded by steel, wood, and stucco. Located at 1106 South 5th Street, this unique home features three bedrooms, three baths, and over 3,000 square feet of living space. Now, the property is seeking a new buyer for $1,900,000.  Scroll ahead for a peek inside.

Windows and skylights have been strategically placed throughout to capture striking views of the surrounding trees. Here, a bedroom cantilevers above the entrance patio.

This massive Durand oak tree inspired the design of the house. Thanks to a wall of welded steel and tumbled limestone, the home has an abundance of privacy. 

A parking area near the entrance.

A Durand oak tree on one side of the main living area.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls on both sides of the main living room allow sweeping views straight through the house.

A floating staircase leads up from the common area to the bedrooms.

Two Bertoia Diamond chairs on the balcony.

A streamlined modern kitchen with white cabinetry.

A breakfast bar is also in the kitchen.

A sofa from Conran Shop, and a vintage boucherouite rug from Pink Rug Co.

A pink Wassily chair reworked by Anne Suttles, Noah Marion, and Austin Powder Coating.

A look at the antique pine bench with a vintage boucherouite rug from Pink Rug Co, artwork by Jason Archer, and Icelandic sheepskin rug from Society of Wanderers along the entry corridor.

Wood flooring and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.

The kitchen and living area are connected to a small sun-drenched balcony.

Treetop views from the balcony.

For more information, contact Ellen Sauer

