An Award-Winning Austin Home Hits the Market at $1.9M
After becoming inspired by two massive oak trees in the city's trendy neighborhood of Boudlin Creek, Austin couple and design duo Anne Suttles and Sam Shah tapped local architecture firm Alterstudio to collaborate in creating what is now an award-winning abode.
The result is the extraordinary house that appears to be a glass box, surrounded by steel, wood, and stucco. Located at 1106 South 5th Street, this unique home features three bedrooms, three baths, and over 3,000 square feet of living space. Now, the property is seeking a new buyer for $1,900,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.
