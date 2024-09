Homeowner Karoline Lange’s family has been known to joke about the choice of cedar for cladding the porch. "My brother said, ‘Oh, that’s perfectly Karoline. It’s a giant sauna," she says with a laugh. (She’s a member of the 612 Sauna Society, a mobile sauna co-op that moves around the Twin Cities.) "But that warm cedar feel and smell has such a homey, feel-good vibe."