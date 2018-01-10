These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes
View Photos
Small Spaces + Tiny Homes

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, one architect turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.

With a population of 6,690 people per square kilometer in 2014, Hong Kong has one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world. In fact, it was named the most expensive housing market internationally for the seventh year in a row, according to the 13th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey: 2017

Affordable housing is hard to come by in the Asian metropolis, and space is at a premium—a situation that inspired one Hong Kong architect to take a drastic, out-of-the-box approach to design options for living in a tiny footprint. 

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 1 of 15 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Conceived by James Law of James Law Cybertecture, the OPod Tube House is an experimental, low-cost, micro-living housing unit constructed as a temporary living space for young people, and made from a 2.5-meter-diameter concrete water pipe. 

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 2 of 15 -
Photo Categories:


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 3 of 15 -
Photo Categories:

Truly a tiny home, the design concept takes a strong concrete structure and converts it into an apartment for one (or two) with petite living, cooking, and bathroom facilities squeezed inside a 100-square-foot interior. 

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 4 of 15 -

Each tube house is equipped with smartphone locks for online access. Space-saving, micro-living furniture has been built into the side of the pipe to make the interiors feel a wee bit roomier. 

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 5 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 6 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 7 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 8 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 9 of 15 -

The pipes can be stacked to become a low-rise building as part of a modular community. Not much is needed in the way of construction, making quick-and-easy installation possible. 

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 10 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 11 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 12 of 15 -

The OPod can also be conveniently relocated to different sites. The structure is able to fill the gaps between existing buildings, allowing it to be tucked into locations where traditional construction is not an option. 

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 13 of 15 -


These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 14 of 15 -

The South China Morning Post reported that each OPod will cost around $15,000 (not including the cost of land).

These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes - Photo 15 of 15 -


Project Credits:

Architect of Record/Structural Engineer/Interior Design/Cabinetry Design: James Law Cybertecture International Holdings Ltd 