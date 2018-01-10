These Tiny, Modular Homes Are Made of Concrete Water Pipes

With a population of 6,690 people per square kilometer in 2014, Hong Kong has one of the most competitive real estate markets in the world. In fact, it was named the most expensive housing market internationally for the seventh year in a row, according to the 13th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey: 2017.



Affordable housing is hard to come by in the Asian metropolis, and space is at a premium—a situation that inspired one Hong Kong architect to take a drastic, out-of-the-box approach to design options for living in a tiny footprint.