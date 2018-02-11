Two Renovated Carriage Houses in Brooklyn Hit the Market

Built at the end of the 19th century, 409 and 411 Vanderbilt Avenue are brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. Family-run cooperative The Brooklyn Home Company have transformed these historic properties into spectacular, four-bedroom homes that are now offered for $3,400,000 and $3,350,000, respectively.

Although the two homes are nearly identical, 409 Vanderbilt has a slightly wider footprint than 411 Vanderbilt. However, 411 Vanderbilt comes with dedicated parking in a private gated driveway—an invaluable luxury for city living.