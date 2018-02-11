Two Renovated Carriage Houses in Brooklyn Hit the Market
View Photos
Real Estate

Two Renovated Carriage Houses in Brooklyn Hit the Market

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Starting at $3,350,000, these twin carriage houses in Clinton Hill retain their historic charm while boasting dreamy, minimalist interiors.

Built at the end of the 19th century, 409 and 411 Vanderbilt Avenue are brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. Family-run cooperative The Brooklyn Home Company have transformed these historic properties into spectacular, four-bedroom homes that are now offered for $3,400,000 and $3,350,000, respectively.

Although the two homes are nearly identical, 409 Vanderbilt has a slightly wider footprint than 411 Vanderbilt. However, 411 Vanderbilt comes with dedicated parking in a private gated driveway—an invaluable luxury for city living.  

The luminous living area of 409 Vanderbilt Avenue&nbsp;

The luminous living area of 409 Vanderbilt Avenue 

Photo Categories:
Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The original archways through which horse-drawn carriages once entered are still intact, with the architectural details now forming glass-and-steel doors. 

Customized built-ins.

Customized built-ins.

Photo Categories:

Historic arches appear as a motif throughout the interiors. The thoughtful redesign pays homage to traditional details while overhauling the spaces with an undeniably modern touch. 

A pendant lighting hangs from the almost 11-foot ceiling.&nbsp;

A pendant lighting hangs from the almost 11-foot ceiling. 

Photo Categories:
Three bedrooms are on the second floor of 409 Vanderbilt, while the third floor boasts a warm, skylit space with a full ensuite bath, suitable for another bedroom or a spacious family room.&nbsp;

Three bedrooms are on the second floor of 409 Vanderbilt, while the third floor boasts a warm, skylit space with a full ensuite bath, suitable for another bedroom or a spacious family room. 

409 Vanderbilt perfectly embodies the architectural and historical character of Clinton Hill.&nbsp;

409 Vanderbilt perfectly embodies the architectural and historical character of Clinton Hill. 


The light-filled, lovely living room of 411 Vanderbilt

The light-filled, lovely living room of 411 Vanderbilt

Both properties feature luminous, sunlit living rooms with nearly 11-foot ceilings. Built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors. 

The original archway, through which horse-drawn carriages once entered, has been preserved and updated with custom glass-and steel-windows.&nbsp;

The original archway, through which horse-drawn carriages once entered, has been preserved and updated with custom glass-and steel-windows. 

Built-in shelving and a gas fireplace with a customized mantel by Fitzhugh Karol preside over 411 Vanderbilt's living room.&nbsp;

Built-in shelving and a gas fireplace with a customized mantel by Fitzhugh Karol preside over 411 Vanderbilt's living room. 

Ample natural light streams into the kitchen and dining area of 411 Vanderbilt via the landscaped backyard.&nbsp;

Ample natural light streams into the kitchen and dining area of 411 Vanderbilt via the landscaped backyard. 

Adjacent to the kitchen, a powder room and laundry offer convenience.

Adjacent to the kitchen, a powder room and laundry offer convenience.

A crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG make the kitchen a chef's delight, while exposed beams, an arched stove hood, and a second arched carriage entrance along the back wall connect the room to the home’s rich past. 

The second floor of 411 Vanderbilt features three light-filled, well-proportioned bedrooms.

The second floor of 411 Vanderbilt features three light-filled, well-proportioned bedrooms.

The third floor of 411 Vanderbilt features a fourth private bedroom with peaked ceilings, exposed beams, an ensuite bath and a round window.

The third floor of 411 Vanderbilt features a fourth private bedroom with peaked ceilings, exposed beams, an ensuite bath and a round window.

Both homes have split-unit heat and air conditioning, radiant heated floors, and DVR security system, bringing the 140-year-old properties firmly into the conveniences of the 21st century.  

The 45-foot gated driveway is complete with a 60 AMP electric car charger.&nbsp;

The 45-foot gated driveway is complete with a 60 AMP electric car charger. 

Both properties are listed through Compass. Check out the full listing information for 409 Vanderbilt and 411 Vanderbilt.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.