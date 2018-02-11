Two Renovated Carriage Houses in Brooklyn Hit the Market
Built at the end of the 19th century, 409 and 411 Vanderbilt Avenue are brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. Family-run cooperative The Brooklyn Home Company have transformed these historic properties into spectacular, four-bedroom homes that are now offered for $3,400,000 and $3,350,000, respectively.
Although the two homes are nearly identical, 409 Vanderbilt has a slightly wider footprint than 411 Vanderbilt. However, 411 Vanderbilt comes with dedicated parking in a private gated driveway—an invaluable luxury for city living.
The original archways through which horse-drawn carriages once entered are still intact, with the architectural details now forming glass-and-steel doors.
Historic arches appear as a motif throughout the interiors. The thoughtful redesign pays homage to traditional details while overhauling the spaces with an undeniably modern touch.
Both properties feature luminous, sunlit living rooms with nearly 11-foot ceilings. Built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
A crisp, clean, eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances from Viking, Bosch, Sub-Zero, and LG make the kitchen a chef's delight, while exposed beams, an arched stove hood, and a second arched carriage entrance along the back wall connect the room to the home’s rich past.
Both homes have split-unit heat and air conditioning, radiant heated floors, and DVR security system, bringing the 140-year-old properties firmly into the conveniences of the 21st century.
Both properties are listed through Compass.
