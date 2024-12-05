The Hybrid, seen here in designer Jenni Kayne’s upstate farmhouse, is built to offer flexible fueling with both wood-fired heat and electricity. The Hybrid keeps its electrical components tucked away inside a weatherproof cedar box—and with no plumbing, installation, or electrical upgrades required, it offers a fuss-free solution for year-round hot tubbing. "Its timeless design perfectly complements the serene surroundings, and soaking in it has become an essential part of our wellness routine," says Kayne. "Our guests can’t stop raving about it, too—there’s something about AlumiTubs that turns every soak into a slow, dreamy indulgence."