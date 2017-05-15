Spotlight on Work Spaces That Double as Art Galleries

Gone are the days of generic office decor—at least for these four innovative spaces. Offices around the world are driving a movement of featuring and/or commissioning local artists to brighten the workplace. In lieu of mass-produced and mainstream prints and pieces, local art featured in office spaces benefits both the people who work there and the artist.

New York's Con Artist Collective rents office space to freelancers looking to increase their creative output with the help of the space's resources—a silkscreen press, easels and worktables, communal storage, a 3D printer, and more. Monthly artist salons and weekly group shows enable artists to network with clients and with each other. Brian Shevlin of Con Artist explains, "It is an artist community, but it's so much more than that—it's a coworking space, it's an artist gallery...it's just a venue for creative endeavors."

