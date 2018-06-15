These 8 Toddler Room Ideas Will Make You Want to Be a Kid Again
From indoor tree houses to secret passageways, we take a look at eight creative, quirky toddler room ideas that will delight your little one.
1. Bed and Playhouse Volume
In her kid-friendly home in New Zealand, architect Bergendy Cooke created a bedroom for her two daughters with a wooden bunk bed and playhouse volume that’s placed near a fully glazed wall that looks out to green fields and trees.
2. Tom and Jerry Funhouse
Inspired by the Hanna Barbera cartoon cat and mouse Tom and Jerry, this Thai vacation home near Cham-Am Beach by Bangkok–based studio Onion has interiors designed like a big hunk of cheese with a Möbius strip running through it. The house includes bright blue sleeping nooks and a tunnel that links two sunken wall spaces.
3. Treehouse, Rocket, and Train
When designing his Wicker Park triplex in Chicago, Brian Littleton thought of his niece and nephew who lived close by and visited often, and included a fantastical indoor tree house, an imaginary rocket ship, and an electric train set.
4. Secret Hideout Under the Bed
This San Diego surf shack has a half pipe and tepee in the backyard, and a custom-made toddler bed by dad Dusty Wheeler, which has a secret hiding spot underneath.
5. Climbing Wall
Renovated by Kent studio RL-a, the lucky boy living in this British beach town cottage has his own bedroom with a climbing wall designed by his mother Natasha Hart.
6. Secret Door For Siblings
When you’re a kid, your little brother or sister can be annoying, but they’re also often your best playmate too. In his FlatPak prefab home in Minneapolis, architect Charlie Lazor created a secret door to connect his daughter Maeve’s bedroom to her brother Jasper’s.
7. Treehouse Play Bunker
Remodeled by architectural designer Ken Tanaka, the Southern Californian home of Japanese-American tastemaker couple Keiko and Takuhiro Shinomoto include a Taku-designed, shingled tree house-like playhouse and bunk bed, where their children can play with friends.
8. Child's Colorful Sleep/Play Room
In this chic loft in Poland by Interiors Factory, a gabled structure serves as a "roof" for a child's bed. There's also a child-sized desk and chair by a window. Bright yellow and pinks and hot air balloon print wallpaper makes this a cheerful and fun space that both child and parent will want to spent plenty of time in.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.