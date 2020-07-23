Pro qm has been part of the German capital’s art and cultural scene since 1999, providing food for thought, hosting panel discussions, and selling the right kind of reading material. “The store evolved from theoretical debates and discussions on urban politics and alternative spaces for cultural production, especially here in Berlin in the late nineties, into a physical location to engage in these issues with a wider public,” says Katja Reichard, who today runs Pro qm alongside Jesko Fezer and Axel John Wieder as part of a team of seven.