Architect Philip Johnson, renowned for the four-sided view from his iconic Glass House, could be called an aural architect. The house’s approach is a gravel path that crunches loudly underfoot, announcing arrival. The house is tightly sealed, as silent as a church. And it is then, because of the perfect absence of sound, that the glass walls spring to life, like huge cinema screens, animated with outdoor images. Photo by Nora Feller/Corbis