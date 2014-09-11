The Winning Renovation of Rowhouse Showdown

Over the course of the season, the program Rowhouse Showdown on FYI has followed three design teams as they've each overhauled an abandoned, dilapidated rowhouse in Cincinnati. Room by room, the teams made the spaces livable again, in doing so showing the power of renovation in unlikely circumstances.

The winning team, Josh Altman and Geoff Taft, are realtors and interior designers based in San Diego who have overhauled six crumbling homes before. Their redesign, pictured here, makes this Cincinnati rowhouse a viable and inviting family home.

Dwell Editor-in-Chief Amanda Dameron was a special guest judge during the finale.