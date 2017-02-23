10 Spectacular Modern Abodes

Via Architizer, photo by ARCHISPEKTRAS

Located along the Baltic Sea for a kitesurfer and his family, this house by ARCHISPEKTRAS stands out in the dunes with an angular thatched roof, a traditional technique used in the region of Latvia. The firm designed all the rooms to face the sea and take full advantages of all the surrounding views.

2. Tiny House, Big Views

Via Curbed, photo by Escape

For people that need to travel light, this 136-square-foot tiny house does the trick. Escape Homes recently simplified their Vista Go model into a smaller version. The Vista Go makes the most of its space and doesn't skimp on any amenities, the tiny house even includes a full shower and toilet. 3. Not Your Average Lake House

Via ArchDaily, photo by ©Crstian Hrdalo

Overlooking a lake in Chile, this family home modernizes vernacular forms and materials from the area. Designed by Cristian Hrdalo, the cantilever floats over a lower level finished with stone, which is built into the hill. The top level is covered in wood and compliments the red metal roof. 4. Modern in the Countryside

Via The Modern House

Not everything in the country is filled with barns and farm houses. This 1964 estate by architect John Schwerdt in England looks right at home among the rolling hills outside the coastal town of Rye in Tillingham Valley.

5. Brick Is Always in Style

Via Dezeen, photo by Tim Soar

This slim brick apartment building by Amin Taha Architects weaves together a brick facade with wicker balconies. The building uses a cross-lamainted timber structure as a more sustainable option compared to steel or concrete.

6. Ruins Made Modern

Via NOWNESS, still by filmmaker Albert Moya

A former cement factory doesn't immediately sound like the ideal home, but Ricardo Bofill's house takes the ruins of an industrial space and revives it into a modern fortress. 7. When in Rome

Via Urbis, photo by Alberto Strada

A classic apartment in Rome gets the modern treatment by Quincoces-Dragó & Partners when they retained much of the space's original character by opening it up and bringing in bespoke details. The leather armchairs are by Flavio de Carvalho. 8. Tiny Yet Monumental

Via designboom

Set in a forest near Basel Switzerland, Daluz Gonzalez Architekten built this sculptural and surprisingly airy home. The concrete interior is mostly exposed and features oak built-ins for a natural touch. 9. Floating Staircase? We're There

Via Design Milk

If the floating staircase didn't catch your eye, then the open space will. Located in a Buenos Aires neighborhood, this apartment by Remy arquitectos and MYOO was renovated to become a light and spacious home. 10. Haven't You Always Wanted a Hidden Passage in Your House?

Via Contemporist, photo by Le Hoang