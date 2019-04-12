Subscribe to Dwell+
This New Zealand Architect Created a House That Looks Like a Tiny Village
Dwell Magazine + Australian Homes

This New Zealand Architect Created a House That Looks Like a Tiny Village

Add to
Like
Share
By Sam Eichblatt
An Auckland architect switches up the formula on the Victorian villas that populate his neighborhood.

Grey Lynn, an inner-city suburb in Auckland, New Zealand, is known for its steep terrain, tree-shaded streets, and late-19th-century timber villas, often clustered in groups of three or more by the same builder. Within this heritage residential zone now rises a newcomer: an angular, steel-roofed house that is radically different, yet subtly shares some of its neighbors’ DNA.  

Support Great Design.
Support Dwell.

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ For Free

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.