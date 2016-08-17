The Tube Pendant Collection by Naama Hofman also adds functionality, convenience and playfulness to the mix. As a modular light system, the lighting can be easily configured to suit a wide range of interiors and to adapt to different spaces. The acrylic tubes are illuminated by LED lights and suspended by brass rods and connected with threaded brass rings. Since the tubes and rods can be assembled in various combinations, the system adapts to certain spaces and décor preferences. The design is minimalist yet complex; it combines with the maximum configuration flexibility to offer vastly different lighting design options, from simple and compact to more elaborate sculptural shapes. Created to fit into any space, the Tube Pendant Collection redefines the traditional lamp and perfectly blends style and function.