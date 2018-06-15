The Swiss Pavilion Takes You on a Mind-Bending House Tour Unlike Any Other

The Swiss Pavilion in the 16th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale—named Svizzera 240: House Tour for the average ceiling height in Switzerland—offers viewers a different perspective on the unfurnished interiors of contemporary housing. It does this by celebrating a peculiar form of architectural representation, the house tour, inviting guests to actually become "tourists" and examine the generic, empty spaces representative of readily available modern rentals. The exhibit offers a meandering, eye-level view into an apartment interior, leading visitors through a landscape that continuously shifts in scale—much like a real-life Alice in Wonderland experience.