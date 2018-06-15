The Swiss Pavilion Takes You on a Mind-Bending House Tour Unlike Any Other
The Swiss Pavilion in the 16th International Architecture Exhibition at the Venice Biennale—named Svizzera 240: House Tour for the average ceiling height in Switzerland—offers viewers a different perspective on the unfurnished interiors of contemporary housing. It does this by celebrating a peculiar form of architectural representation, the house tour, inviting guests to actually become "tourists" and examine the generic, empty spaces representative of readily available modern rentals. The exhibit offers a meandering, eye-level view into an apartment interior, leading visitors through a landscape that continuously shifts in scale—much like a real-life Alice in Wonderland experience.
Svizzera 240: House Tour is the work of a team of young of architects from ETH Zurich—Alessandro Bosshard, Li Tavor, Matthew van der Ploeg, and Ani Vihervaara—and was awarded the Golden Lion for the best national participation at the official opening of the 16th International Architecture Biennale in Venice. Scroll through for a look inside.
The Venice Architecture Biennale 2018 opened to the public on May 26th and continues until November 25th, 2018.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.