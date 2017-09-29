The Surrounding Countryside Inspires a Family Home in Australia's Adelaide Hills

Their design ethos? "Simple, yet sophisticated, with a focus on natural materials." To start the process, they tapped architect Martin Williamson from Mountford Williamson Architecture to design a home that effortlessly connects the interior to the surrounding landscape. Williamson sited the house so as to capitalize on the natural light throughout the year. For instance, a large overhang to the north protects the interior from harsh summer sun, yet still lets weaker winter rays provide warmth. Sliding glass openings encourage long sight-lines. A band of glass just below the ceiling serves the dual purpose of letting the roof appear to float and offering glimpses of the sky.

Kate Harry, director and owner of Fabrikate, a boutique interior design studio, also couldn't help but be inspired by the home's setting. She selected materials and furnishings in a natural, textural palette to maintain consistency throughout. The result, suggests the homeowner, is a "warm and cozy home without over-complication," and one that "fits the family like a glove."