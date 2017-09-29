The Surrounding Countryside Inspires a Family Home in Australia's Adelaide Hills
Their design ethos? "Simple, yet sophisticated, with a focus on natural materials." To start the process, they tapped architect Martin Williamson from Mountford Williamson Architecture to design a home that effortlessly connects the interior to the surrounding landscape. Williamson sited the house so as to capitalize on the natural light throughout the year. For instance, a large overhang to the north protects the interior from harsh summer sun, yet still lets weaker winter rays provide warmth. Sliding glass openings encourage long sight-lines. A band of glass just below the ceiling serves the dual purpose of letting the roof appear to float and offering glimpses of the sky.
Kate Harry, director and owner of Fabrikate, a boutique interior design studio, also couldn't help but be inspired by the home's setting. She selected materials and furnishings in a natural, textural palette to maintain consistency throughout. The result, suggests the homeowner, is a "warm and cozy home without over-complication," and one that "fits the family like a glove."
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
In the living room, an Oblica fireplace and Skate firewood rack beckons everyone to sit back and relax on the Jardan HUDSON sofa. Artwork by Stefan Gevers and Royal Oak clads the ceiling. Not immediately apparent is how the increased insulation, double-glazed windows, and recycled brick walls help to retain heat from the hydronic underfloor heating system, which is powered by exterior solar panels.
In the dining room, a Tom Mirams Limited Production custom dining table and Mattiazzi Branca chairs create a striking destination for nightly crafting sessions beneath a customized Darcy Clarke Hoopla pendant in black.
The kitchen joinery was custom-designed by Fabrikate and topped with a streamlined Caesarstone counter in Raw Concrete.
In the parents' bedroom, a leather and oak bed from Tom Mirams Limited Production is joined by a Barnaby Lane Smith chair in leather and a wall-mounted cloche from Porcelain Bear.
The bathroom sports Artedomus 'Inax Madoka' tile, fixtures from Phoenix Tapware, and an oak vanity custom-designed by Fabrikate.
A child's room contains a Tom Mirams Limited Production Douglas fir custom bed, bedding from Major Minor Sydney, another Porcelain Bear cloche, and a Willie Weston Textiles cushion.