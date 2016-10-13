The Rolls-Royce 103EX Envisions the Brand's Next 100 Years

Eleanor is designed as a digital chauffeur, one capable of determining the occupant’s mood and changing the drive style, ambiance, climate, and music according to continual monitoring. All this bespoke service happens while rolling upon enormous 28-inch wheels and powered by a zero-emission electric powertrain.Eleanor is designed as a digital chauffeur, one capable of determining the occupant’s mood and changing the drive style, ambiance, climate, and music according to continual monitoring. All this bespoke service happens while rolling upon enormous 28-inch wheels and powered by a zero-emission electric powertrain.

Harkening back to the days when the very well-heeled relied upon the service of a driver, the futuristic Rolls-Royce is one giant cabin comprised of two soft wool seats (calling them "rear seats" is completely unnecessary, as there are no front seats at all), offering what the designers call an automotive equivalent of haute couture. The elaborate and luxe interior caters to every whim of the 21st technocrat with leg room to spare: smartphone integration, automation options, and most curiously, an artificial intelligence feature named Eleanor.

