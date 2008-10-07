The People's Design Award

It is, at first glance, a radically democratic little competition: you can vote for one of the products already on the site, or nominate your own design—with apparently no vetting process. Currently, the deserving Strida 5.0 folding bike is among the top vote-getters. But your own masterpiece could be up there, too. While only one vote per email address is allowed, this doesn't preclude ballot-box-stuffing by friends, relations, and/or your own six e-mail aliases. (Not that I would suggest such a thing). Voting ends on October 21, with the winner announced on Oct. 23.