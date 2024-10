When creative director Patrick O’Neill bought Hailey House, a Richard Neutra home built in the Holly-wood Hills in 1959, the steeply sloping backyard was "untamed and nondescript," says the native Angeleno. With the help of landscape architect John Sharp, he transformed it into a terraced outdoor living and entertaining space comprising five distinct "rooms," including the firepit area. Patrick and his dog, Burt, stand on the home’s balcony, which overlooks the yard.