The Obama Foundation Announces Finalists to Design the Presidential Library in Chicago

Martin Nesbitt, chairman of the Barack Obama Foundation, today announced seven finalists for one of the most coveted architectural commissions in the United States: President Barack Obama's official library in Chicago.

A winner will be selected to design Chicago's Barack Obama Presidential Center in mid-2016. Construction will commence after the president leaves office in January 2017.

The list includes a Pritzker Prize–winner, a hometown Chicagoan, and the team behind the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. All seven identify with the modern architectural movement embraced by the 44th president and first lady Michelle Obama.

Below, familiarize yourself with the finalists, each of whom will meet with President Obama in early 2016 to share their plans to reshape Chicago's South Side.