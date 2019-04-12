Try Dwell+ For Free
Step Inside Will Arnett’s Prefab-Hybrid Home
Step Inside Will Arnett’s Prefab-Hybrid Home

By Dwell and Luke Hopping
The Hollywood actor turns to his unofficial design guru when creating a custom-prefab hideaway in the hills above Los Angeles.

Scrolling through Will Arnett’s IMDb credits evokes the varied architectural styles of Greater Los Angeles in rapid succession. There’s the Venice bungalow that belongs to his character Chip in the Netflix show Flaked; the terra-cotta-tiled model home in Orange County that Gob Bluth commandeers in Arrested Development; the art-filled oasis on a hill where BoJack Horseman, the anthropomorphic former TV dad in the animated series of the same name, looks out over the city. 

