Step Inside Will Arnett’s Prefab-Hybrid Home

Scrolling through Will Arnett’s IMDb credits evokes the varied architectural styles of Greater Los Angeles in rapid succession. There’s the Venice bungalow that belongs to his character Chip in the Netflix show Flaked; the terra-cotta-tiled model home in Orange County that Gob Bluth commandeers in Arrested Development; the art-filled oasis on a hill where BoJack Horseman, the anthropomorphic former TV dad in the animated series of the same name, looks out over the city.