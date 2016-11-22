The Mighty Fjällräven Kånken

The goal was to make a lightweight, sturdy pack for school children that wouldn't hurt when packed full of school gear. Since then, it is has evolved to be one of their most iconic products, suitable for carrying all kinds of goods by people of any age.

Fascinated with the design of this product, I reached out to the Fjällräven team to see if I could get my hands on a pack to carry around and review.

Along the way, I ended up replacing the multitude of packs that I have owned over the past several years and the Kånken has become my standard daily carry while on the go.

* * *

Arguably one of the most important aspect of any created product, is not just how it looks, and functions, but how it feels. The feeling that a person gets using a product is important because it determines how likely someone is to return time and again.

I can't tell you how many pens I've used that look beautiful on the shelf, but when used for more than a second reveal their sinister, poorly-designed nature.

This is certainly not the case with the Kånken. The more I use it, the more I enjoy and appreciate it and come back to it as a part of my standard daily carry.