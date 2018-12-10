Try Dwell+ for FREE
Midcentury-Inspired Homes in This Texas Community Start in the Low $300Ks
Real Estate

Midcentury-Inspired Homes in This Texas Community Start in the Low $300Ks

By Melissa Dalton
View 16 Photos
Starlight Village, a new housing community in Leander, Texas, offers eight models that combine midcentury flair with modern convenience.

"Inspired by the Space Race and growing up in Air Force base housing, my husband, Michael, and I dreamed up a neighborhood built entirely of midcentury modern homes without design compromise," says developer Theresa Kopecky. In 2016, the couple broke ground on their midcentury modern-inspired housing development: Starlight Village in Leander, Texas, about an hour's drive outside of Austin. 

There, they offer eight different models at various sizes, configurations, and price points, starting in the low $300,000s. "None of these houses are direct copies of anything built in the midcentury modern era, yet we wanted incorporate major influences from relevant schools of architecture," says Kopecky. "From the moment you drive in, we wanted Starlight to read as an organic, midcentury community." 

Below, we take a tour of some of the models available at Starlight Village.

The Cocoa Beach

Priced at $419,9000, The Cocoa Beach is a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence of 1,560 square feet. It boasts a striking butterfly standing-seam metal roof and exterior stonework.

In the entry, an orange door and period-appropriate privacy screen set the tone.

The open-concept living, kitchen, and dining area has terrazzo floors and a stone fireplace with a floating bench. The kitchen island is wrapped in quartz and illuminated by custom pendants from Hip Haven, a lighting designer based in Austin.

A wood-paneled feature wall is topped with trapezoid-shaped, clerestory windows.

A wood-paneled wall cozies up the bedroom. The entire home was staged by Modern Redux, a local shop "devoted to the pursuit, rehabilitation, and reintroduction of fine 20th-century modern furnishings and decorative arts to a contemporary audience."

The Telstar

The Telstar, available at $589,900, was recently used as a location in a feature-length film. It can be configured to hold up to four bedrooms in 2,743 square feet, and includes an additional office and loft retreat.

The kitchen features an expansive, quartz-topped island and Bosch appliances.

The Apollo

The four-bed, two-and-a-half-bath Apollo model is 2,066 square feet and priced at $485,500.

The double-height living room features a dramatic fireplace column, wood floors, and generous windows.

The Orion

"Named for the first constellation taught the developer by his father, the 1,687-square-foot Orion packs a lot of living into its compact footprint," says Kopecky. The three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath home is listed for $409,900.

A floating metal staircase is the focal point in the Orion's open living area. A quartz waterfall island in the kitchen is accented with a Heath tile backsplash and Hip Haven lighting.

The Palm Springs

The Palm Springs tucks three bedrooms and two baths in 1,369 square feet for $349,000.

The open-concept living room features a fireplace clad in white brick.

The Starlight

The Starlight is 2,007 square feet and wraps a courtyard. It includes three bedrooms, one of which is a separate master wing.

The open living and kitchen area has a double-height fireplace column, a 10-foot island, and a loft above. A Fireclay tile backsplash contrasts with Bellmont cabinets, the latter chosen to evoke "that rich red tone of vintage teak kitchens," says Kopecky. The Starlight model is priced at $499,000.


The Pool Pavilion

"Starlight Village was also heavily influenced by the Case Study program, not only in its architecture, but also by its desire to bring midcentury design to the people," says Kopecky. "And, of course, bring as much fun to modern living as possible by designing the most iconic poolside pavilion we could!"

Save

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.