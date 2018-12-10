"Inspired by the Space Race and growing up in Air Force base housing, my husband, Michael, and I dreamed up a neighborhood built entirely of midcentury modern homes without design compromise," says developer Theresa Kopecky. In 2016, the couple broke ground on their midcentury modern-inspired housing development: Starlight Village in Leander, Texas, about an hour's drive outside of Austin.

There, they offer eight different models at various sizes, configurations, and price points, starting in the low $300,000s. "None of these houses are direct copies of anything built in the midcentury modern era, yet we wanted incorporate major influences from relevant schools of architecture," says Kopecky. "From the moment you drive in, we wanted Starlight to read as an organic, midcentury community."



Below, we take a tour of some of the models available at Starlight Village.

The Cocoa Beach