The Michigan Governor’s Mansion Proposal In 1946, by Alden B. Dow

"The general appearance of the building should not be a stiff and domineering type but rather a fine example of naturalness in living. Visitors leaving this home must take with them the realization that they have been in Michigan and that it is a beautiful and friendly state."

By the summer of 1946, Mr. Dow had preliminary plans and drawings in colored pencil of a one- and two-story brick house with a copper roof. The architectural drawings and a realistic model of the residence, complete with miniature furniture and pictures on the wall, were placed on display for public comment in Lansing during the Michigan Press Association meeting.

Responses regarding the model on display were less than enthusiastic. According to a newspaper account, one spectator remarked, "It looks like the Taj Mahal in a cabbage patch." The red walls and green roof did not sit well with some people, while others felt the design was better suited for California.