The Making-of Balloon Bowls

De Ceulaer's Mutation sofa is made of foam spheres coated with a velvet-like rubber powder.

I spent most of my time talking with designer Maarten De Ceulaer, whose cellular-inspired Mutation Series of furniture had recently made a splash during Milan Design Week. De Ceulaer showed me around his workspace and, when I expressed interest in his Balloon Bowls—colorful synthetic plaster bowls cast inside inflated balloons—he showed me the following video, which is well worth a watch... one of the best and clearest making-of videos I've seen, even while being dialogue-free .

Watching the behind-the-scenes process gave me new admiration for the colorful bowls, which are intrigiung even without knowing all the hands-on work that goes into making them.

A colorful crop of Balloon Bowls, each made from dyed synthetic plaster cast within a balloon.

A closer look at a finished Balloon Bowl.