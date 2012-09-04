The Making-of Balloon Bowls
I spent most of my time talking with designer Maarten De Ceulaer, whose cellular-inspired Mutation Series of furniture had recently made a splash during Milan Design Week. De Ceulaer showed me around his workspace and, when I expressed interest in his Balloon Bowls—colorful synthetic plaster bowls cast inside inflated balloons—he showed me the following video, which is well worth a watch... one of the best and clearest making-of videos I've seen, even while being dialogue-free .
Watching the behind-the-scenes process gave me new admiration for the colorful bowls, which are intrigiung even without knowing all the hands-on work that goes into making them.
If you like these kinds of making-of videos, take a peek at the website for the Brussels gallery Victor Hunt; their "Tales of the Hunt" video series (which includes the Ceulaer video above) focuses on a different artist or designer each episode.