A series of Masters chairs by Philippe Starck and Eugeni Quitllet for Kartell enliven the dining area of Don and Linda Shafer’s hilltop prefab home in Marfa, Texas. The walnut Light Extending Table by Matthew Hilton for De La Espada straddles the black steel band “marriage line” that connects the two modules that make up the living area. Two Hope pendants by Luceplan hang overhead.