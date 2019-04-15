When interior designer Merrill Lyons and Charles Brill, a cofounder of lighting design company Rich Brilliant Willing (RBW), purchased a derelict 1901 three-story brownstone in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn in 2014, they came into the property well rehearsed in the art of renovating a home. Both graduates of the Rhode Island School of Design, they had bought and gutted a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan in 2009, two years after they met.