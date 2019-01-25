The Last House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Hits the Market at $2.98M

Composed of overlapping circles that are carved into the desert landscape, reflecting the curvatures of nearby mountains, the house deftly reflects Wright's philosophy of organic architecture.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Wright said, "In organic architecture then, it is quite impossible to consider the building as one thing, its furnishings another, and its setting and environment still another. The spirit in which these buildings are conceived sees all these together at work as one thing." Although the property initially listed at $3,250,000, the price has dropped and it's currently listed with The Agency for $2,985,000 .

Commissioned by Norman and Aimee Lykes, Wright chose the plot of land and started the curvilinear design before his death in 1959. His apprentice, John Rattenbury, then completed the design and oversaw construction in 1967.

The 3,095-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It's only had two owners and one update to the interiors, also led by Rattenbury, in 1994. During the latter renovation, the five original bedrooms were converted to three, the principal bedroom was enlarged, and a workshop was adapted into a media room.