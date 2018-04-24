Own a Charismatic L.A. Midcentury Designed by Rudolph Schindler For $1.8M

The sleek, 1,570-square-foot residence is nestled on a promontory in Los Feliz overlooking the Franklin Hills and the city of Los Angeles beyond. Originally commissioned by Philip and Phyllis Schlessinger, the design didn't undergo construction until after Schindler's death in 1953 at the suggestion of architectural historian Esther McCoy. Architect John August Reed broke ground on the project and oversaw the build, with the finished residence deviating from the original plans due to budgetary constraints and the Schlessingers' wishes. The home remained in the Schlessinger family for 58 years, until 2010, when the property was sold and sensitively restored to the original intent.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home features a simple floor plan, a great sense of spaciousness, and plenty of natural light. Now, the charming classic midcentury abode is being offered off-market as a pocket listing for $1,800,000.