Own a Charismatic L.A. Midcentury Designed by Rudolph Schindler For $1.8M
Own a Charismatic L.A. Midcentury Designed by Rudolph Schindler For $1.8M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Bright and inviting, the Schlessinger House in Los Feliz was one of iconic midcentury architect Rudolph Schindler's last commissions.

The sleek, 1,570-square-foot residence is nestled on a promontory in Los Feliz overlooking the Franklin Hills and the city of Los Angeles beyond. Originally commissioned by Philip and Phyllis Schlessinger, the design didn't undergo construction until after Schindler's death in 1953 at the suggestion of architectural historian Esther McCoy. Architect John August Reed broke ground on the project and oversaw the build, with the finished residence deviating from the original plans due to budgetary constraints and the Schlessingers' wishes. The home remained in the Schlessinger family for 58 years, until 2010, when the property was sold and sensitively restored to the original intent.  

The two-bedroom, two-bath home features a simple floor plan, a great sense of spaciousness, and plenty of natural light. Now, the charming classic midcentury abode is being offered off-market as a pocket listing for $1,800,000

The addition of an angular backyard arbor, framed by perfumed jasmine, was based on Schindler’s original concept drawings for the home. 

The spacious living room opens to the dining area, which sits off the kitchen. 

The home is airy and bright thanks to large expanses of glass, clerestory windows, and high ceilings. 

The home integrates a strong sense of the outdoors throughout. 

Details of the living room. 

The living room opens to a balcony. 

The main volume of the home luxuriates in a great sense of space.  

The simple, updated kitchen is opposite the dining area. 

The open dining space is illuminated with natural lighting from virtually every angle. 

Dining room details. 

A cozy den with a built-in sitting area is off the dining room. 

The den's built-in seating. 

The lower-level bedroom. 

Even the lower-level bedroom features large windows overlooking the property. 

This bedroom is currently in use as a nursery. 

A quiet vignette in the kitchen. 

The home truly celebrates Californian indoor/outdoor living. 

Schindler’s vision, as described in his notebook in 1928, is reflected in his final home: "The sense for the perception of architecture is not the eyes—but living. Our life is its image."

1901 Myra Ave. is being offered as a pocket listing by Compass Realty. See the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

