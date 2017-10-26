Meet 40 of the World's Most Creative Entrepreneurs With Kinfolk's New Book

From Nathan Williams and the team behind the best-selling Kinfolk series (The Kinfolk Home and The Kinfolk Table) comes The Kinfolk Entrepreneur, an intimate look at the professional journeys of successful visionaries in design, publishing, architecture, fashion, hospitality, and business.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The book takes readers through over 300 pages (and 200 stunning photographs) documenting the successes, setbacks, and sources of motivation for over 40 global creative leaders, while also providing a separate chapter dedicated to "tips, advice, and inspiration for anyone looking to forge their own path in life."

Coqui Coqui Lifestyle Group cofounder Francesca Bonata outside of the company offices in Yucatán, Mexico. Photo Categories:

Though a diverse group of individuals is featured, they each share a common thread of having forged professional paths that are creatively and personally sustaining, such as Francesca Bonato, cofounder of the industry leading hospitality and lifestyle brand Coqui Coqui, and Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, founders of Dimore Studio (pictured below).

Dimore Studio design team, Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci.

The inspiring interviews featured throughout the book offer vivid insight into everything from conceptual and artistic philosophies to workspaces and work habits, as well as the equally formative failures and setbacks experienced by many of these industry leaders.

Fashion designers and business partners, Woo Youngmi and Katie Chung.

Insightful, authoritative, intimate, and inspirational, The Kinfolk Entrepreneur is both a useful resource and a beautifully crafted work. It's a balanced mix of information and aesthetics—the type of book you can learn from, feel inspired by, and offer as a gift to the creative entrepreneurs in your life.

Efe Cakarel, entrepreneur and CEO of MUBI.

"The Kinfolk Entrepreneur explores how the professional pursuit of meaning and passion can motivate personal success and a balanced quality of life."

Milan-based Gallerist, Nina Yashar.





Gabriel Hendifar and Jeremy Anderson, founders of the New York-based lighting studio Apparatus.





Apparatus' home base in New York City.



