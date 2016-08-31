The History Behind Conservatory Roof Styles

But where did the varying styles come from, and why have they stuck over the years? Whatever you use your conservatory for, you might be interested to know why the styles are the way they are. Beginning as a traditional structure aimed at those of wealth or high social status, conservatories have become more accessible and more popular over the years. Developments in materials and architectural aspects have meant that we now have brilliantly designed conservatories that can do so much more than just let it light. Here is just some of the history behind the most popular conservatory roof styles. Victorian Conservatory



This particular style came from a period where it was custom to name the architecture after a reigning monarch. Victorian architecture refers to several styles that were adopted during the mid and late 19th century. The style often included interpretations and revivals of styles gone by, while incorporating influence from the Middle East and Asia. Early 19th century saw the revival of a romantic, Gothic period; this was combined with the mid 19th century developments of building with steel. Steel became a prevalent building component, as can be seen in Joseph Paxton’s Crystal Palace in the 1850s. The Victorian era was vital in the evolution of conservatory construction; production of steel became cheaper and detail ranged from simple to intricate. You could choose to have either subtle period touches with ornate eaves, or go as far as having castellations installed. The Victorian conservatory roof style is understated but classic, allowing you to enjoy the space no matter what purpose you are using it for. Edwardian Conservatory

