The History Behind Conservatory Roof Styles
But where did the varying styles come from, and why have they stuck over the years? Whatever you use your conservatory for, you might be interested to know why the styles are the way they are. Beginning as a traditional structure aimed at those of wealth or high social status, conservatories have become more accessible and more popular over the years. Developments in materials and architectural aspects have meant that we now have brilliantly designed conservatories that can do so much more than just let it light.
Here is just some of the history behind the most popular conservatory roof styles.
Victorian Conservatory
This particular style came from a period where it was custom to name the architecture after a reigning monarch. Victorian architecture refers to several styles that were adopted during the mid and late 19th century. The style often included interpretations and revivals of styles gone by, while incorporating influence from the Middle East and Asia.
Early 19th century saw the revival of a romantic, Gothic period; this was combined with the mid 19th century developments of building with steel. Steel became a prevalent building component, as can be seen in Joseph Paxton’s Crystal Palace in the 1850s.
The Victorian era was vital in the evolution of conservatory construction; production of steel became cheaper and detail ranged from simple to intricate. You could choose to have either subtle period touches with ornate eaves, or go as far as having castellations installed.
The Victorian conservatory roof style is understated but classic, allowing you to enjoy the space no matter what purpose you are using it for.
Edwardian Conservatory
As you may have guessed, Edwardian architecture was the style popular during King Edward VII’s reign in the early 1900s. This was generally less ornate than Victorian, however there were simple but elegant flourishes.
In terms of decorative design, Edwardian architecture comprised of simpler patterns and less clutter. Conservatories in the Edwardian period were versatile and allow you to maximise the amount of available floor space.
It’s a timeless design that has continued to be one of the most popular styles for conservatories even today. Its conservatory roof style and aesthetics have stood the test of time and it remains both decorative and purposeful.
Apex Conservatory
Otherwise known as a gable conservatory, the apex conservatory style is a variant of Georgian architecture which was around from 1714 until 1837. Adding grandeur to any structure, an apex conservatory maximises light and space which was indicative of Georgian style.
Georgian architecture embodied light, airiness and even symmetry. Conservatories of this style were often reminiscent of the orangeries and conservatories from that period of time. With modern additions such as solid tiled roofs and roof windows, the apex conservatory has adapted into modern times, offering you a more contemporary option.
Lean to Conservatory
Originally popular as a greenhouse design, the lean to conservatory roof style has been adopted to be used in modern conservatories. They originated by being built against south-facing walls so that the glass could maximise the heat from the sun.
Sometimes known as a sun room or garden room due to its exposure to light, the lean to conservatory has a Mediterranean influence that is still incredibly popular today. This particular conservatory roof style is used for properties that have restricted height, such as bungalows or terraced houses.
Now you know a little more about the popular styles, you might find it easier to make a decision when it comes to having your conservatory built!