Red Hot Chili Peppers Frontman Anthony Kiedis' Former L.A. Abode Asks $3.2M

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis owned the stunning residence at 3120 Hollyridge Drive in Los Angeles, California, which is now on the real estate market for $3,199,000. The 2,849-square-foot property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a media room, pool, and spa—and is sited high on a ridge for panoramic views of Beachwood Canyon, the Hollywood sign, and Griffith Park.

The house has a standing-seam metal roof and is finished with black-tinted stucco.

The dining area connects to an outdoor terrace.

Recently renovated by Brian Wickersham of L.A. studio AUX Architecture, the house is fitted with retractable glass walls in every direction and surrounded by large terraces, balconies, and lush green lawns that are perfect for outdoor parties.

Retracting walls of glass encourage indoor/outdoor living.

An outdoor terrace on the slope of the property offers additional lounging and entertainment areas.

A living lounge near the rear yard opens up to the surroundings.

Poliform cabinets, Fleetwood doors, a Sonos sound system, and fit-outs of stone and wood surfaces give the property a high-end, contemporary feel.

A wood-burning fireplace in the living room helps create an inviting atmosphere.

Numerous balconies allow the owner to enjoy the warm Californian sunshine.

The house has a commodious living room equipped with a wood-burning fireplace. Granite counters run through the kitchen, which connects to a cozy dining room. The master bedroom boasts high, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a spa tub. There's also an office and den space and a large, two-car garage.

The master bedroom has a bathroom with a deep soaking tub.

One bedroom looks out to gorgeous canyon views.

Glass tabletops and stair rails give the interiors a clean, contemporary look.

A private pool, outdoor kitchen, and a stacked-stone fire pit are located in the grassy rear yard, where the homeowner can enjoy spectacular views.

An outdoor kitchen, green lawn, and pool make the rear yard a perfect spot for outdoor soirees.

A stacked-stone fire pit and spectacular canyon views encourage outdoor living.

Skylights brighten the stairs and corridor.