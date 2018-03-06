Red Hot Chili Peppers Frontman Anthony Kiedis' Former L.A. Abode Asks $3.2M
Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis owned the stunning residence at 3120 Hollyridge Drive in Los Angeles, California, which is now on the real estate market for $3,199,000. The 2,849-square-foot property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a media room, pool, and spa—and is sited high on a ridge for panoramic views of Beachwood Canyon, the Hollywood sign, and Griffith Park.
Recently renovated by Brian Wickersham of L.A. studio AUX Architecture, the house is fitted with retractable glass walls in every direction and surrounded by large terraces, balconies, and lush green lawns that are perfect for outdoor parties.
The house has a standing-seam metal roof and exteriors finished with black-tinted stucco.
Poliform cabinets, Fleetwood doors, a Sonos sound system, and fit-outs of stone and wood surfaces give the property a high-end, contemporary feel.
The house has a commodious living room equipped with a wood-burning fireplace. Granite counters run through the kitchen, which connects to a cozy dining room. The master bedroom boasts high, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a spa tub. There's also an office and den space and a large, two-car garage.
A private pool, outdoor kitchen, and a stacked-stone fire pit are located in the grassy rear yard, where the homeowner can enjoy spectacular views.
For more information, contact agent John Galich.
