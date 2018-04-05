Modernist Charles Gwathmey's Personal Hamptons Home Asks $4.85M

Architect Charles Gwathmey was named one of The New York Five, an elite group dedicated to a pure form of modernism that also included Peter Eisenman, Michael Graves, John Hejduk, and Richard Meier. When he was still in his 20s, Gwathmey made a splash in the architectural scene when he designed a geometric, cedar-clad residence for his parents in 1966. Now architecture buffs have a chance to live in another piece of history—Gwathmey's self-designed residence has hit the market at $4,850,000 .

Gwathmey had designed many private homes for a long list of exclusive clientele who appreciated his boldly geometric, modernist style.

The 1,934-square-foot, two-story home features original built-ins, five bedrooms, and three baths. A soaring, double-height ceiling in the living area features large expanses of glazing on all sides, allowing for bright and airy interiors. Conveniently located only a quarter mile from the ocean, the residence boasts stunning views from its rooftop deck, a pool, a tennis court, and a generous lawn with plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.

"Charles Gwathmey's architecturally significant home is a rare and striking work of art that would be a great addition to anyone who is an avid collector or appreciator of important modern design," says Justin Agnello of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.