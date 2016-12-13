The Dwell Community Weighs in to Share the Best Gifts of the Season

From publishing partners to design enthusiasts, we asked six active Dwell.com users, "What’s the number one gift that you recommend giving your loved ones this year?" Scroll down to see product pages for each of the results, where you can shop the goodies and find out all you need to know about them. You’ll also find the thought process that went into each user's decision.



Pick From Leo Lei, Founder of Leibal – Minimalist Design Blogger

For those who can’t go anywhere without their tunes:

"The Beoplay A1 speaker is the perfect combination of premium sound and portability. In fact, the speaker is small enough to sit in the palm of your hand, and has a True 360-degree sound that can fill a space indoors or outside on the beach. Also, the speaker has a built-in microphone so it can become the centerpiece of a conference call, with everyone sitting around the speaker receiving the same quality sound as the person next to them."

Pick From Melissa Abel – Design Enthusiast For those who find happiness in organization: "As someone who has an affinity for materials and who loves to put their own spin on things, this desktop system is the perfect gift. Constructed of solid wood, cork, and metal, the modular design can be arranged any way you like. The ability to construct or separate the components will excite any designer."

Pick From Nick Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Drop Magazine – Online Publication For those who put warmth and comfort above all: "New Tendency has always held a special place in my heart. Their objects are not only aesthetically beautiful, but also place emphasis on traditional craftsmanship and attention to the finest details. The Luna blanket in particular is something you give to the people you love—the people you want to keep warm, cozy, and safe. It’s an object that becomes intertwined in their lives and a part of their most precious memories. It’s a piece that will stand the test of time."

2nd Pick From Melissa Abel – Design Enthusiast For Bauhaus lovers who enjoy a good challenge: "The clear lines of this chess set make it absolutely timeless and it’s consequently become a true design classic. I love that the pieces encourage creativity and development of the game from players of all levels. There really isn’t a better gift than one you can enjoy with others."

Naef Bauhaus Chess Set Trouva Designed by Josef Hartwig in 1923, Naef’s chess set is characterized by clean lines that are representative of the Bauhaus movement. Made in Germany out of solid maple wood, the chessmen pieces are reduced to simple, commonly-used figures that represent the form and function of each piece. Shop

Pick From Jill Southern – Vancouver-Based Designer For those who cherish craftsmanship: "I love the warm glow of the this desk lamp. It has a 20W Xenon bulb with a fun-to-use touch sensitive dimmer. The gray crocheted cable can be sculpted into shape and the hand-blown glass sphere comes in nearly 100 color options."



Pick From Modern in Denver – Design Magazine For those who love a good home accessory: "This is intended to be more of a sculpture than a flower holder. The colored clay vases are nearly welded to the steel tray, thanks to a strong, hidden magnet. The sculptural silhouettes can stand on their own—sans botanicals—and serve as a balance between design and whimsy for the hard-to-please."

Pick From Petrolicious – Content Site For Car Enthusiasts For the race car driver at heart: "This watch is a work of art. Built as an homage to the vintage Group B cars we know and love, the design of the watch is timeless. It’s limited to 200 units and would make a great gift for anyone who enjoys a quality timepiece."

2nd Pick From Petrolicious – Content Site For Car Enthusiasts For lovers of classic cars and some great graphic design: "Whether you’re a Porsche fanatic or not, Unique & Limited produces some of the nicest posters we’ve seen. Beautifully designed, this poster comes in an assortment of colors, so there’s one for everybody."