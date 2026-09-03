Dwell 24: 5 Emerging Design Studios Whose Work Is Seriously Playful
This year, we broke our list of the 24 most intriguing emerging designers into five thematic categories: Riffing With History, Hard and Soft Edges, Serious Play, Ornamentation With Intention, and Natural History. To read the introductory essay by market editor River Davies, click here.
Alfred Lowe
Adelaide, Australia / @aforalfie
Alfred Lowe had "never considered ceramics or being an artist at all," he says, when he had a chance encounter with clay in 2021 at an Indigenous art center located next door to Adelaide University, where he was studying marketing. After experimenting for a few years, and working in weaving along with ceramics, he developed a distinct style: coil-built vessels decorated in carvings, finished in bright colors inspired by the palette of Central Australia and adorned in raffia that Lowe weaves by hand. After exploring a series of tabletop-sized works, Lowe scaled up his abstract shapes. The extratall series includes "You and Me, Us Never Part II," a roughly five-foot-tall clay sculpture that appears almost like a human figure, given its two legs. The fibrous skirt hides the seam between the two stacked halves of the sculpture. "It takes planning when you’re using eighty kilos of clay," says Lowe.
Get the Shop Newsletter
Smart shopping for the design obsessed. Find what you love in our expertly curated selection of finely crafted home, office, travel, and lifestyle products.
House Humbaba
Beirut, Lebanon / @davina.atallah
Cutting-edge design and kids may not seem to go hand in hand, but they do for Beirut designer Davina Atallah. She noticed that most of the toys available in Lebanon are not only made elsewhere but also draw from foreign fantasies and histories. "There’s a lot of meaning and symbolism that comes with toys," she says. "All of these things feed into your sense of self-worth." So she decided to make toys, including wooden figurine block sets inspired by mythical characters of ancient Mesopotamia, that instead draw from closer traditions and culture. For last year’s We Design Beirut festival, she scaled her toys up and turned them into modular pillows that kids and adults alike can sit on or stack up or do whatever they want with, helping thousands of years of history stay alive with the next generation.
Esto Estudio
Madrid, Spain / @esto_estudio
As both a couple and a design team, Amalia Wakonigg and Guillermo Borreguero share a warehouse in Madrid that’s abuzz with activity. Borreguero tends to work quietly, while Wakonigg is more spirited, and neither comes from an interior design background. Borreguero got his start building festival structures, and Wakonigg studied scenography, both of which they still practice under the Esto Estudio banner. Their Disguise series emerged from experimentation. "We had some basic chairs in the studio and were making drawings that looked a bit like plant forms. At some point we tried to ‘dress’ one of the chairs." Covered in jagged-edge cotton or wool fabric and often with contrasting stitching, the resulting chair appeared to them almost like a character rather than a piece of furniture, hence the name. This method of clothing a structure rather than upholstering it in a traditional way calls back to their scrappy beginnings.
Outgoing
New York City / @outgoing_____
With its bright colors and varied formats, the output of Brooklyn duo Outgoing (Brett Gui Xin and Del Hardin Hoyle) could easily be called playful. But the descriptor lacks the nuance the pair see in their broad body of work, which includes furniture, jewelry, music, and more. "We want to spread joy and be inspirational, and we think that that’s super important, but nothing that we do is naive to the realities of the environment in which it’s made," says Hardin Hoyle. Take their Phase light, for instance. The table lamp—made of a bulb, colored gels, fiberglass board, and four metal hooks for legs—looks almost alive, perched like a pet ready to play. But it was born from constraints: They were making a lamp for friends who were getting married in Taiwan and needed a design that would be easy to transport in luggage. Several of their pieces have come out of similar restrictions, but they manage to leave the weight of that baggage behind and present something with a lighter feeling instead.
Studio Tenjung
Berkeley, California / @studio.tenjung
The West Coast textile artist Tenzin Tsomo, founder of Studio Tenjung, comes from a community of traditional Tibetan weavers who make large-scale area rugs, but she had a different vision for her designs. Her rugs apply many of the same crafting methods—hand-knotted in Nepal using Tibetan highland wool—but they’re miniature, starting at doormat size and maxing out at six by six feet, and defined by unconventional shapes. She understands that small rugs may lead to a space feeling cluttered, but she opts for personality. "Figuring out how to display the rugs is very playful in itself," she says. Tsomo muses that "there isn’t a defined way" to interpret Scapes, a collection inspired by Isamu Noguchi’s park designs, but her rugs were designed to be in conversation. Two of the rugs from the series—one puzzle piece shaped, the other wavy edged with a cutout hole—"look like two people yapping at each other," she says.
—Jinnie Lee
Top photo by Tanya Traboulsi
Selection curated by River Davies and Adrian Madlener
Published
Get the Shop Newsletter
Smart shopping for the design obsessed. Find what you love in our expertly curated selection of finely crafted home, office, travel, and lifestyle products.