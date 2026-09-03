Dwell 24: 5 Emerging Design Studios Riffing On History

Hamza Mekdad of Hammerspace has interpreted the Corinthian capital in a myriad of materials, including canvas, pictured on the right.

Hammerspace

Beirut, Lebanon / @hammerspace.world "Research is what’s happening your entire life," Beirut designer Hamza Mekdad says. His Essence of Home vase collection, made in collaboration with Beit Collective, has its roots in his childhood. Mekdad’s family home came with a fake Corinthian capital, which his family used as a meat mincer before his mother turned it into a planter. It’s an instance of what he calls "our tendency as Lebanese people to reinterpret things and reuse them." The collection turns the Corinthian capital into vessels done in nine different materials and styles. Some outline the filigree in bent caning, others in fabric with Palestinian tatreez stitching. A recent canvas design that swells as water is poured into it has become a crowd favorite. "Reinflating life into it as if you’re bringing it back from memory," he says—an apt metaphor for his work overall. —Jack Balderrama Morley

"We’re not interested in mass-producing any product. We’re interested in spreading stories." —Lucrezia Papillo, Macheia

Macheia founders Lucrezia Papillo and Iany Gayo worked with weaver Manuel Ferreira to craft the Cadeira chair from bulrush.

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Macheia

Lisbon, Portugal / @m_a_c_h_e_i_a Macheia cofounders Iany Gayo and Lucrezia Papillo may be expats—Gayo is from Mozambique, Papillo from Italy—but their work is in deep conversation with the handcrafting community in Portugal. "The first spark of inspiration for any project is either a material, technique, or place," says Gayo. For their Bulrush collection, the pair linked up with a weaver, Manuel Ferreira. Gayo and Papillo went to the countryside with him regularly, helping him harvest the bulrush plant he would use for the Cadeira chair. The weaver fashioned strands of the dried plant into a shrimplike spiral for the backing, contrasting with the chair’s iron frame. It was a design the weaver was initially unsure about, as the unusual loose bulrush flair at the tip of the chair makes it more fragile. "Sometimes it’s good that we’re not the master ourselves because then we come with questions that push the artisans. It’s always a compromise," says Papillo. —Jinnie Lee

Play.Room’s Robby Simon crafted the Toadstool chair—which is formally titled PC-1 (Play.Room Chair 1)—using solid walnut for the legs and a Pierre Frey velvet fabric.

Play.Room

Atlanta, Georgia / @playroomisfun Robby Simon’s Toadstool is a prince of a chair. Above squat wooden legs and a broad seat, parallel posts rise like a tuning fork covered in shiny green fabric. The chair looks like a toad. Robby is having fun—the Atlanta designer calls his studio Play.Room—and his woodwork combines unusual joinery with sometimes off-kilter structures. He speaks with a smile about his influences: Nakashima, Black fashion, and European high modernism. But that Wegner chair excludes a lot of people. "My wife is plus size, so every single chair or everything I make has to at least fit that body." He also embeds small metal details into his wooden pieces, coded nods to Black American culture. "Physical double entendre are a literary element that you find in a lot of Black American craft," he says. Simon’s references are apparent but not heavy handed. The figures are playful, but they stop short of cartoonish. He’s having a well-edited good time. —William Hanley

"I-JŌKŌ's inspiration comes from close observation of cultural systems, particularly the depth and specificity of practices within different African ethnic groups and their traditional contexts," says Richard Aina. Pictured on the right, his Tẹriba chair is a reference to the chief’s chair of the Baluba people, indigenous to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Katanga region.

I-JŌKŌ

London, United Kingdom / @i_joko.xyz By drawing on the material heritages and traditional practices of different African cultures, British Nigerian designer Richard Adetokunbo Aina has created his own design methodology, which he calls Afrorevivalism. For him, the translation of these references isn’t just an aesthetic exercise but a reassessment of how traditional objects facilitate behavior. Developed through his practice, I-JŌKŌ, the Te.riba chair is inspired by the chief’s chair of the Baluba people, indigenous to the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Katanga region, but it also has Western influences. Its tall backrest and unified assembly suggests strength, almost like a throne. Its curved form, however, denotes deference and humility. "[My] designs converge multiple lines of cultural, formal, and material references," Aina says. In this confluence, a new design language emerges. —Adrian Madlener

"I am interested not just in what things look like but in how and why they function: how people sit, gather, move, and interact." —Richard Adetokunbo Aina, I-JŌKŌ

Blake Carlson-Joshua’s Vincent chair is one of several works from his Harlem Cottage collection, which was created while in residency at Colony.