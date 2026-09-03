Dwell 24: 4 Emerging Design Studios Engaging With Natural History

Aldo Montes de Oca presented his Estratos collection, including the table pictured on the right, at SaloneSatellite in Milan this spring.

Aldo Montes de Oca

Dina Huapi, Argentina / @aldo.mdo "If you don’t make a hole in the earth, you can’t see what is inside," Aldo Montes de Oca says. "It’s like a surprise when I’m crafting the table: I can see all the layers emerging." The Argentine designer was inspired by the strata of the earth when crafting the pieces of his recent collection Estratos, meaning "layers," from stacks of plywood. The idea began on a trip to a rocky formation on the Patagonian steppe, where he sketched the outline for a coffee table. The table is a landscape in miniature, with small raised forms emerging like the region’s flat-topped hills. Working without computer aids, he cuts the basic forms with molds before carving and sanding the edges to highlight their layers. His work doesn’t simply mimic the landscape of his home country. The final pieces draw from the elemental logic of how its landforms emerge: through layers of material build-up, wearing away to reveal unique, unplanned shapes. —Ela Zawadzki

"Age-old craft is something that is omnipresent in India, and so we respect it and try to use it in our contemporary language." —Vipin Joe, Chacko

Chacko founder Vipin Joe collaborates with local artisans in Mumbai, including on the Mehfil wall cabinet pictured on the right.

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Chacko

Mumbai, India / @chackoshop Industrial designer Vipin Joe operates his furniture workshop, Chacko, out of a Mumbai industrial complex. He’s surrounded by a cluster of manufacturing companies, artists, and craftspeople. "There’s a constant engagement that sparks conversations about creating new things," he says. Running his own shop is humbling; alongside artistry, he must consider the practical realities of building, selling, and logistics. He says developing inventive furnishings is about finding beauty within those constraints, yet with his most recent collection, he prioritized curiosity instead of just the bottom line. The Mehfil wall cabinet is named after the Urdu word for a poetry or music gathering. The ornate design translates a drawing of plants and animals by illustrator Gaia Eloe Cairo in marquetry by Sampigé & Co. The design is greater than the sum of its parts, showing how different specialties can be brought together. —Adrian Madlener

"Whenever we see an interesting structure—whether it’s man-made or natural, something unusual—we take notes and lots of photos and then sketch new ideas," designer Zhen Bian told Dwell. He and Jaco Qian are the founders of Studio Ololoo where they make furniture and smaller goods, like the Fragi Tea collection pictured on the right.

Studio Ololoo

Ningbo, China / @studio.ololoo "People always say inspiration comes from life, and it sounds like a cliché, but it’s actually true for us," says Zhen Bian, cofounder of Studio Ololoo in Ningbo, China. He and partner Jaco Qian create designs that challenge the conventional use of everyday objects. For them, explorations in furniture, lighting, and tableware are as much about riffing on aesthetic standards as functional ones. When designing the Fragi Tea collection, the duo wasn’t interested in reinventing the time-tested form of a traditional teapot, drinking glass, or incense tray but instead exploring how these recognizable items could be made using the age-old technique of lampworking, i.e., shaping glass with a torch flame. For their twist, they then pull that glass into malleable strands. "We don’t want to use craft as a gimmick," Qian says. "We want to innovate with it. Craft stays alive because techniques keep moving forward."

—Adrian Madlener

"There are many small surprises in our daily life, and we try to magnify these little moments, turn them into something magical, and let more people see these interesting details in everyday life." —Zhen Bian, Studio Ololoo

Yuxuan Huang’s Dream Catcher 1, pictured on the right, is one of a series of lamps inspired from the designer’s childhood memories of kite making.