Dwell 24: 5 Emerging Design Studios Who Are Intentional About Ornamentation
This year, we broke our list of the 24 most intriguing emerging designers into five thematic categories: Riffing With History, Hard and Soft Edges, Serious Play, Ornamentation With Intention, and Natural History. To read the introductory essay by market editor River Davies, click here.
Bechara Maalouf
New York City / @bechara_maalouf_
Bechara Maalouf’s family home in Lebanon has guided much of the New York designer’s work. The home’s wrought-iron window grilles have been reinterpreted as stainless-steel lattices for lamps, while tiny flowers, fruits, and flies from the orchard add color and "an almost whimsical quality," Maalouf says. The Cherry Memory Protector table light uses a glossy resin fruit as a playful dimmer switch. After studying industrial design at the University of Michigan, Maalouf turned away from the "disposable" commercial sector and toward a more artistic approach, designing collectible lighting with deeper personal meaning. The current attacks on Lebanon compelled him to reconnect with his heritage through functional art. "Sharing its beauty has become important to me," he says. "In doing this work, the connection has only grown stronger, and in some ways that makes it hurt a little bit more."
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Realm
Baltimore, Maryland / @realm.obj
Ian Murphy and Stevie Pniewski, the founders of Realm, have been making contemporary furniture that blend their mutual love of dark fantasy, ancient crafts, and Gothic architecture since 2023. With Murphy’s background in woodworking and Pniewski’s in jewelry making and upholstery, the couple initially created pieces that set a mischievous tone for their own home but have since launched an atelier with the idea to "ritualize the domestic setting but defy the ordinary," Murphy says. The Obsidian Seraphim, carved from oxidized sapele mahogany, is an ode to the seraphim—the fiery, six-winged angels that surround God’s throne in medieval Christian theology. The legs flare out as if to take flight. Talon-like feet claw the floor. "We try to think about different spaces that might exist in an alternate reality," Murphy says.
Simon Skinner
Stockholm, Sweden / @simongskinner
Simon Skinner’s primary interest is "reconfiguring familiar forms in ways that change how they are perceived." His latest collection, Buké, does that in a rather literal fashion. He transformed vintage glass objects into lighting compositions "where each piece brings its own character and history." First, Skinner amassed a collection of ashtrays, vases, and bowls, then he arranged them on top of each other. Some lamps are bulbous but sophisticated, others more angular and imposing. He cut, ground, and polished to remove blemishes, while sandblasting helped frost and soften surfaces and create a cohesive finish. Buké lamp #13 is a Frankensteined beauty. The tabletop light consists of one bowl as the base, a vase for the body, a second bowl as the proper lampshade, echoing the first bowl, and a small candleholder at top as the crown. The different textures from the once separate pieces make for a satisfying arrangement, but the similar finish and clear glass tone of each maintains harmony. A nod to the word bouquet, Skinner’s arrangements of found glass are, in their own way, perfectly composed.
—Jinnie Lee
"I’m drawn to materials and objects that carry a certain cultural or historical weight."
—Simon Skinner
Studio Sour
Chicago, Illinois / @studio.sour
Both pride in his Palestinian heritage and sadness about the destruction of his family’s homeland are reflected in Adam Mansour’s Future Relics collection. "This is my way to honor my family," says the Chicago designer, who translates traditional Islamic architectural forms into furniture. Take his Sukar chair, which uses a Palestinian embroidery motif as ornament but also functional joinery. "I wanted to make work that reminds me of home," explains Mansour, who visited Palestine while growing up in the U.S. He started Studio Sour during the pandemic and quickly developed a passion for one material. "I am a glutton for walnut," he confesses, often pairing its rich tones with cherry or maple accents. A family member recently told him: "If one day someone associates Palestine with a beautiful piece of furniture, then you have lived a fulfilled life," and this drives Mansour on.
—Dan Howarth
Yoonjeong Lee
Seoul, South Korea / @yoonjeonglee_studio
Seoul designer Yoonjeong Lee’s furniture and hardware focuses on what she calls "objects that stay in the background." Using mostly molten metal, she aims to preserve her material’s thick, viscous quality so forms feel soft, as if they’ve only just settled into shape. Fluidity defines her process, too: Rarely sketching, she moves straight from idea to making. "There are moments where my hands lead before my mind does," she says. This approach underpins her ongoing Mold on Wall hooks series. Lee found inspiration in mold’s unruly form and shifting colors to create hooks that are individually striking but recede when exhibited alongside larger objects. Lee doesn’t mind. "When someone happens to notice one or takes the time to look for it," she says, "that’s the moment when we can affect each other."
Top photo by Märta Thisner
Selection curated by River Davies and Adrian Madlener
Published
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