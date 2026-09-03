Dwell 24: 5 Emerging Design Studios Who Are Intentional About Ornamentation

Bechara Maalouf’s MP01: Cherries lamp, pictured on the right, was inspired by Malalouf’s family’s home in Lebanon.

Bechara Maalouf

New York City / @bechara_maalouf_ Bechara Maalouf’s family home in Lebanon has guided much of the New York designer’s work. The home’s wrought-iron window grilles have been reinterpreted as stainless-steel lattices for lamps, while tiny flowers, fruits, and flies from the orchard add color and "an almost whimsical quality," Maalouf says. The Cherry Memory Protector table light uses a glossy resin fruit as a playful dimmer switch. After studying industrial design at the University of Michigan, Maalouf turned away from the "disposable" commercial sector and toward a more artistic approach, designing collectible lighting with deeper personal meaning. The current attacks on Lebanon compelled him to reconnect with his heritage through functional art. "Sharing its beauty has become important to me," he says. "In doing this work, the connection has only grown stronger, and in some ways that makes it hurt a little bit more." —Dan Howarth



Realm Objects designers Ian Murphy and Stevie Pniewski were inspired by mythology, as well as the baroque- and Victorian-era console tables on display at Baltimore’s Walters Art Museum, when making the Obsidian Seraphim table, which is pictured on the right.

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Realm

Baltimore, Maryland / @realm.obj Ian Murphy and Stevie Pniewski, the founders of Realm, have been making contemporary furniture that blend their mutual love of dark fantasy, ancient crafts, and Gothic architecture since 2023. With Murphy’s background in woodworking and Pniewski’s in jewelry making and upholstery, the couple initially created pieces that set a mischievous tone for their own home but have since launched an atelier with the idea to "ritualize the domestic setting but defy the ordinary," Murphy says. The Obsidian Seraphim, carved from oxidized sapele mahogany, is an ode to the seraphim—the fiery, six-winged angels that surround God’s throne in medieval Christian theology. The legs flare out as if to take flight. Talon-like feet claw the floor. "We try to think about different spaces that might exist in an alternate reality," Murphy says. —Jinnie Lee

Simon Skinner’s Buké lamp #13, pictured at right, is composed of several vintage glass objects that he refined to create one new light fixture.

Simon Skinner

Stockholm, Sweden / @simongskinner Simon Skinner’s primary interest is "reconfiguring familiar forms in ways that change how they are perceived." His latest collection, Buké, does that in a rather literal fashion. He transformed vintage glass objects into lighting compositions "where each piece brings its own character and history." First, Skinner amassed a collection of ashtrays, vases, and bowls, then he arranged them on top of each other. Some lamps are bulbous but sophisticated, others more angular and imposing. He cut, ground, and polished to remove blemishes, while sandblasting helped frost and soften surfaces and create a cohesive finish. Buké lamp #13 is a Frankensteined beauty. The tabletop light consists of one bowl as the base, a vase for the body, a second bowl as the proper lampshade, echoing the first bowl, and a small candleholder at top as the crown. The different textures from the once separate pieces make for a satisfying arrangement, but the similar finish and clear glass tone of each maintains harmony. A nod to the word bouquet, Skinner’s arrangements of found glass are, in their own way, perfectly composed. —Jinnie Lee

"I’m drawn to materials and objects that carry a certain cultural or historical weight." —Simon Skinner

Adam Mansour of Studio Sour presented his collection of Palestine–inspired furniture at ICFF 2026’s Look Book design exhibition.

Studio Sour

Chicago, Illinois / @studio.sour Both pride in his Palestinian heritage and sadness about the destruction of his family’s homeland are reflected in Adam Mansour’s Future Relics collection. "This is my way to honor my family," says the Chicago designer, who translates traditional Islamic architectural forms into furniture. Take his Sukar chair, which uses a Palestinian embroidery motif as ornament but also functional joinery. "I wanted to make work that reminds me of home," explains Mansour, who visited Palestine while growing up in the U.S. He started Studio Sour during the pandemic and quickly developed a passion for one material. "I am a glutton for walnut," he confesses, often pairing its rich tones with cherry or maple accents. A family member recently told him: "If one day someone associates Palestine with a beautiful piece of furniture, then you have lived a fulfilled life," and this drives Mansour on. —Dan Howarth

Yoonjeong Lee’s Mold on Wall Hooks, pictured at right, were inspired by the designer’s observations of mold, as the name suggests.