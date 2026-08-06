The Deep Dive: Of Mountains and Meditation

As any issue of Dwell proves, the choice of material or joinery method can transform a good project into a design for the ages. The Deep Dive is a forum where design and building pros can obsess over those details. Here we ask expert colleagues to share the inspiration behind house elements that delight clients—as well as the nitty-gritty information about how they were built. When a local plastic surgeon reached out to Wendell Burnette about a bathroom renovation in 2019, the Phoenix-based architect almost passed on the opportunity. Burnette had just wrapped work on the massive Amangiri Resort and Spa with fellow desert modernists Marwan Al-Sayed and Rick Joy, and this potential client’s project didn’t appear to square with the scale or creative ambition of his team’s work. Sensing resistance, the homeowner suggested that she and her husband—also a plastic surgeon—aspired to someday construct a meditation pavilion in their backyard at the base of Camelback Mountain. "My antennae went up" at the prospect of working in a new building type, Burnette says, and he agreed to a partnership that yielded the copper pipe–edged structure shown in editor in chief William Hanley’s feature, "In Praise of Architectural Follies." The initial bath renovation proved that Burnette and the homeowners were kindred spirits who revered the landscape. As they shifted the locations of plumbing fixtures to optimize views to Camelback Mountain, plans for the meditation pavilion evolved from a simple deck into the abstract volume.

The backyard sits beneath the northwest face of Camelback Mountain’s sandstone Camel Head formation, and an existing pool traces part of the parcel’s southern perimeter. In the ultimate design for the meditation pavilion, the 150-square-foot volume occupies the unused corner of that edge. While its trapezoidal footprint is primarily a function of zoning setbacks and maximum lot coverage, Burnette removed some width from the pool to make the pavilion feel more like its terminus. Then, to avoid confusing the pavilion for a pool house, he lifted it two feet above ground on piers. Lounge seating underneath the east elevation steps down from the pavilion to the water. That east elevation expresses the full utility of the pavilion. It comprises seven bifold doors whose vertical slot openings also function as handles: when unlocked, the doors manually tuck to one side and expose the meditation room to the elements. A rolldown shade is installed proud of the doors’ channel for fine-tuning the relationship between indoors and out according to weather or mood. Screen and doors alike open to a wedge-shaped space for two users that is clad in a combination of MDF and steel panels and wood planks. It is also punctuated by an incense chamber whose gold-leafed interior walls glow from beneath a tubular skylight.

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Although the pavilion now figures prominently in the backyard, practically none of this intricacy is apparent from the main residence. From most vantage points in and behind the house, the pavilion refuses to be read as a volume. Instead, it appears as a textured copper surface standing against Camelback Mountain. Burnette turned the north elevation into this optical illusion in several steps. Thanks to a combination of site plan and the pavilion’s footprint, most views to the structure only take in the north face: "The trapezoidal plan is retreating from view, which prompted the interesting idea of a single-surface elevation," he explains. Sealed copper water pipes are blind-attached at a distance from dark-colored, exterior membrane, shielding a north-facing door and window to the point of invisibility. The architect also extended the copper to the roof terrace’s guardrail, and he wrapped it around to the dramatically raked west elevation.