The Day After

Some of us may save a few buttons or magnets for posterity, but what about all those stickers, t-shirts—and especially, yard signs?







Grist.org has some good ideas for recycling political yard signs, including stair treads and a snow sled for the tykes. But the majority of their examples are old-school, cardboard-and-stick signs; in my neighborhood, the most popular sign is the 21st-century plastic-bag type, held up by a couple of wire posts and the magic of tension.







My own yard sign has a recycling symbol on it, but no recycling code; one could always put it in the curbside bin and hope—but it may go straight to the landfill.











Yet the thick, silver-lined plastic envelope just begs for some kind of messenger-bag or purse mod. A waterproof diaper bag? A jaunty rain hat? I've scoured the internet, but have yet to see anything. (And I'm too lazy to do it myself.) Do you have an innovative idea to show your colors until inauguration day—or until 2012? Add your ideas to the comments below.