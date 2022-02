The renovated, semidetached Victorian terrace where Australian architect Jeremy Bull lives with his family in Bondi Junction, Sydney, includes a conversation pit with a bespoke timber-and-leather banquette situated adjacent to a fireplace in the kitchen. "The sunken lounge provides a wonderful connection between our inside living space and our backyard," says the principal of Alexander and Co. "It is the perfect place for [my family of six] to sit together and hang out."