Classic West Meets Contemporary Cool at the Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming

Originally built in the 1950s as a motel, Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, has been redesigned by Studio Tack to reflect its rugged, mountainous surroundings with a pine-green exterior and warm, polished interiors. The New York City-based studio has a stellar track record with properties like Casa Bonay in Barcelona; Scribner’s Catskill Lodge in Hunter, New York; and Brentwood Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York—and the 49-room lodgings in downtown Jackson is no exception to the rule with a focus on craftsmanship, natural materials, and local influences.

The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents. Studio Tack worked with Charles P. Rogers to design the metal beds, which are covered with custom Woolrich blankets. Specially-made benches by Tretiak Works and side tables by Hedge House also fill the space. The effect is a pleasing mix of classic and contemporary, while amenities like Waterworks rain showers, C.O. Bigelow bath products, and a mini bar featuring locally-sourced snacks keep guests feeling pampered.



Other goodies await in the hotel lobby, which holds a retail store curated by the outdoor brand Westerlind, and offers pastries and coffee through a local bakery and roaster. A wood-burning stove creates a welcoming, cafe-inspired atmosphere. A little bit further down the street is the hotel restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria—so named for nearby Mount Glory—boasting a seasonal menu with an emphasis on handmade pasta and wood-fired cooking. The establishment features craft cocktails from the folks behind New York City’s highly-influential Death & Company.

