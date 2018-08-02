The Beloved Brady Bunch House Hits the Market at $1.89MView 7 Photos

The Beloved Brady Bunch House Hits the Market at $1.89M

Whether you relive the story of the Brady Bunch or write your own, you'll want to snatch up this cultural icon of American television.
Built in 1959, the charming ranch-style home in North Hollywood, which was used for the exterior shots of the Brady family's house in the adored American television series, is officially seeking a new owner. 

While the interiors may not be what you expect, as all interior shots of the show were filmed in the studio, the midcentury dwelling boasts a perfectly preserved 1970s style, and is ripe for restoration. 

Listed on the market for $1,885,000, the current key-holders are hoping to find a buyer that won't tear down the home, but instead thoughtfully renovate it. After all, the iconic abode is "the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House."  

The infamous house is located on a quiet residential block that borders the Los Angeles River. 

The interiors feature perfectly preserved 1970s décor.  Authentic period features such as the slate entry and a portion of the ceiling with tongue-in-groove exposed beams abound. 

The family room walls are wood-paneled and a stone fireplace is tucked in the corner. 

The layout has two master suites, one upstairs and one on the lower level.

The master suite features an expansive walk-in closet.

The home boasts one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. It covers over 12,500 square feet and features an enormous backyard with generous indoor/outdoor entertaining space.

The property is a picture-perfect postcard of American pop culture and 1970s style.

11222 Dilling St, North Hollywood is being listed for $1,885,000 by Ernie Carswell & Partners. See the full listing here

