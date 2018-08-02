The Beloved Brady Bunch House Hits the Market at $1.89M

Built in 1959, the charming ranch-style home in North Hollywood, which was used for the exterior shots of the Brady family's house in the adored American television series, is officially seeking a new owner.

While the interiors may not be what you expect, as all interior shots of the show were filmed in the studio, the midcentury dwelling boasts a perfectly preserved 1970s style, and is ripe for restoration.

Listed on the market for $1,885,000, the current key-holders are hoping to find a buyer that won't tear down the home, but instead thoughtfully renovate it. After all, the iconic abode is "the second most photographed home in the United States after the White House."