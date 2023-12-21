These Are Dwell’s Most Popular Homes of 2023

Fuse Architects took a 1960s-built home in Pajaro Dunes, California, and renovated it as a retreat for their clients, a family of five. "The idea was to take the existing house and give it new life—one that met the needs and aesthetics of our designer clients," says the firm. "Although the shape and form of the remodeled home remains relatively unchanged from its original design, we wanted to take advantage of the ocean’s proximity by opening up the walls and providing framed views of the coast line."