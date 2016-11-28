The Art of the Family Business



How did Block Shop first begin?

HS: In 2010 Lily’s life as an artist was beginning to take off, and she moved with her husband to Jaipur to study under a master miniature painter. She met an entrepreneurial young block printer, Vijendra Chhipa, through a mutual friend, and they started collaborating on designs for unstructured paintings, which eventually became our signature oversized scarf. I visited six months later, and the three of us decided to print a few hundred scarves to sell online. We never did any advertising, it was all word of mouth, and before long our apartments were packed with inventory and boxes–pure madness. LS: After Hopie and I finished graduate school (she for her MBA and I for my MFA) we moved from the East Coast to Los Angeles, where we joined the thriving design world downtown. In 2013 we found a small, beautiful studio we could afford in a hundred-year-old Beaux-Arts bank building, and expanded onto the 11th floor last year. After years of running Block Shop out of crappy grad school apartments it’s still a dream to come to work every day to our luminous space. Take us through your process, from start to finish.

Inyo, one of Block Shop's newest creations, is a baby quilt that's resist-dyed in rich indigo.

We sketch our designs in watercolor, then translate them to scale onto graph paper, which Raju, our head carver, carves into wooden printing blocks. We push the limits of the craft by using the largest blocks possible in order to achieve a geometric scale that makes our patterns distinct and modern. Everything is hand block printed, using natural dyes whenever possible. It’s a very manual process. How did the working relationship with the vendors and craftspeople you work with in India form? What inspired you to work with Indian makers, specifically, and how has working with them extended your understanding of the medium? LS: I’m an artist, and I was living in Jaipur in 2010 with my husband studying Indian miniature painting. I found my way to Bagru while researching traditional hand block printing with natural dyes. What started as an art project slowly grew into a full-fledged business. It was a very organic process. HS: The collaborative and familial aspect of block printing in Bagru is what makes Block Shop tick; working in person with our team is why we love our job. Printing in Bagru happens inside people’s home workshops, so there’s lots of debating, joking, and shared work. Arguing about designs over chai in the mornings continues to be our favorite aspect of hand block printing; it’s where the design magic happens. How do you feel living in California and travel has played into or shaped your work?

Each quilt is hand-stitched by a cooperative of women in rural Rajasthan. It takes two months to make each piece, and no two are exactly alike.