The Art of: 12th Avenue Iron

Kundig's collaboration with 12th Avenue Iron is the subject of a new video by Kontent Partners , the first in a series called "The Art of:" "The Art of: Series" will celebrate the craft, passion and people who make desired and sought-after objects of design.

Kontent's founder, Craig Brooks, first discovered the artful metal shop while documenting one of Kundig's recent residential commissions, a house designed for Lou Maxon and his family. (Maxon chronicled the design process and early stages of construction in a 26-part Backstory series for Dwell.com, and on his Maxon House website—well worth a read for anyone curious to see what it *really* takes—the highs and lows; the blood sweat and tears—to build a modern home from scratch).



Here, a glimpse into 12th Avenue Iron's credo, method of working, and their design collaboration with Kundig:

Kontent Partners also produced a shorter video that focuses on Kundig's hardware line:

Stay tuned—Kontent Partners plans to roll out additional films in the series in the coming months...