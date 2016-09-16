A Hidden Passageway Makes Each Room in This Berlin Flat a Private Destination

We demand a lot from our homes. At once a refuge and a space for hosting, working, and entertaining, it can be difficult to craft a space that can seamlessly transition from welcoming to peaceful and secluded. Those considerations were top of mind for architect Itay Friedman when he was commissioned to renovate a Berlin flat for a client who wished to both open up certain areas of the home, while keeping others strictly off-limits. An entrepreneur of a cold brew coffee business, the resident also wanted a private workspace to refine his products.

"The client had a clear idea and a dream of a loft space," says Friedman, "giving us the task to reinvent a typical old building block apartment into a style which it was never constructed for."

The architect and his team readily addressed the material palette, listing metal, brick, patterned glass, and old-style factory tiles in line with the desired open plan and slightly industrial loft aesthetic; then came the core challenge of reorganizing the interior layout.