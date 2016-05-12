The Alpine Lodge by WANT Les Essentiels de la Vie

The Alpine Lodge was inspired by a traditional Japanese mountain lodge," Peart says. "We also referenced places like Chalet Murasaki to convey a sense of luxury that still feels comfortable and relevant in its natural environment." Last year, Want exhibited its Garden House, which the company adapted for the Alpine Lodge. "We wanted to continue to create an interactive experience that allows our guests to understand our collections in a new way," Peart says. "Our aim was to create an atmosphere that offers an entirely different emotion and ambiance."