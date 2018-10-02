A Small Australian Cottage Becomes an Airy Gathering Hub
It's no wonder when the owners of the 947-square-foot cottage hosted dinner with their extended family, everyone ended up in the yard.
"We couldn't entertain in the old house because it was so small," explains the homeowner. "We would host backyard parties, front-yard parties, and side-yard parties, depending on the sun and where it was, and where the shade was."
To remedy this, Owen Architecture reorganized the home's interior with the addition of a rear pavilion that now hosts the ideal kitchen spot for entertaining, and flows effortlessly into all the outdoor spaces via both large and small openings. "Everywhere you walk, you're only a step from being outdoors," the owner notes.
Project Credits:
Architect: Owen Architecture
Builder: Robson Construction
Structural Engineer: Westera Partners
Landscape Design: Dan Young Landscape Architect
Published
Last Updated
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.