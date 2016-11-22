View Photos
The 5 Outdoorsy Gifts That Every Modern Camper Needs
By Paige Alexus –
When it comes to outdoor adventure, the folks at AutoCamp are experts.
To discover some of the season's top gifts for the camping-obsessed, we turned to two of the San Francisco-based members who were fundamental in creating the boutique Airstream camping base in Guerneville, California.
Take a look at the five necessities that Co-Founder Ryan Miller and designer Lauren Geremia recommend. They’d be the perfect accessories to pair with a stay at either of the California AutoCamp locations. To find out more about how you can jump off your holiday outdoor adventures, read about our explorations at AutoCamp here.
Meadow Mat Large Waterproof Blanket, $24.99
Do you have your eyes on something you want to give to your favorite adventure-seeker? Let us know in the comments—and follow AutoCamp's profile here!
Cover photo by Emma Geiszler