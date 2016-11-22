The 5 Outdoorsy Gifts That Every Modern Camper Needs

To discover some of the season's top gifts for the camping-obsessed, we turned to two of the San Francisco-based members who were fundamental in creating the boutique Airstream camping base in Guerneville, California.



Take a look at the five necessities that Co-Founder Ryan Miller and designer Lauren Geremia recommend. They’d be the perfect accessories to pair with a stay at either of the California AutoCamp locations. To find out more about how you can jump off your holiday outdoor adventures, read about our explorations at AutoCamp here.





